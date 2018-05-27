KSO congratulates successful HSLC Exam candidates

Our Correspondent

KANGPOKPI, May 26: The Kuki Students’ Organisation, Chandel district conveyed its heartiest congratulations to all successful candidates of HSLC and Higher Secondary Examination 2018 conducted by Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM) and Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) respectively.

It also shared the joy of the States’ overall performance with pass percentage of 73.18 percent, the highest pass rate in the history of Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM). Even though no Government school candidates could scale into the top 25 rank holders their performance has immensely improved, said Thangboi Lhungdim, general secretary, KSO Chandel. He pointed out that the pass percentage of Government schools in the districts (Chandel) has increased to 50.99 percent from 45.70 percent in 2017.

KSO Chandel also lauded the MIL toppers from Chandel and Tengnoupal district while expressing happiness over increased in the overall pass percentage of the districts from 72.58 percent in 2017 to 72.88 percent.

