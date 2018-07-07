KSO Imphal felicitates meritorious students

Our Correspondent

IMPHAL, Jul 6: Nearly 300 students have been felicitated at an award ceremony held at Kuki Inn, Imphal organized by Kuki Students Organisation, Imphal branch.

Nemneilam Joycee Touthang (Class X-BOSEM), Thangkhotinthang Kipgen (Class XII-COHSEM), Lunminthang Guite (Class X-CBSE) and Lamnunnem Misao (Class XII-CBSE) were conferred KSO Topper’s Award 2018.

Chief Secretary Dr J Suresh Babu, IAS, Christopher Doungel, IPS, ADGP, Government of Manipur, Paotinthang Lupheng, president KSO General Headquarters and Shon Baite, general secretary attended the event as presidium members.

Speaking at the function as Dr J Suresh Babu motivated the student community to cultivate moral values and become responsible citizens.

He advised the students to persevere and choose their subjects of study and careers wisely.

While congratulating the successful students, C Doungel, ADGP said that constant prayers and Bible reading can play big part in becoming a successful person and urged the students to lead an exemplary life for others and build up strong character and personality.

Paotinthang Lupheng appreciated the leadership of KSO Imphal Branch on various issues and occasions.

Rev Solun Haokip, Pastor LIC, Langol invoked blessing prayer for the successful students and their careers ahead.