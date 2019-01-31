KSO objects STDCM’s demand

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 30: Kuki Students Organization (KSO) has alleged that the demand for inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the Scheduled Tribe list by Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee Manipur, will create communal disharmony among different sections of the people, apart from asking the State Government not to consider the STDCM’s demand.

Speaking to media persons at KSO head office today evening, its president Paotinthang Lupheng stated that a central executive council meeting was held today along with KSO district branch presidents regarding the demand raised by STDCM for giving ST status to the majority community.

The demand of the STDCM is absurd considering the existing social system in the State as the majority community cannot be regarded as a Scheduled Tribe or any other backward class. STDCM’s demand will only create communal disharmony, distrust and hatred among the polarized society of tribal and non tribal in the State and it will widen the hill and valley divide, he claimed.

He asked STDCM to reconsider their demand and to consider the wish of the hill people.

The KSO leader also asked the State Government not to provide any room for consideration of the demand laid down by STDCM and demanded the Government not to recommend the ST demand of STDCM.

He continued that the demand of STDCM is dangerous for the hill people as it will affect the rights and the lands of tribal people. The tribals will strongly oppose the demand of STDCM and will stand united against the said demand, he added. Pointing out that ATSUM and ANSAM took out protest demonstration against the demand of STDCM yesterday, he said that KSO is with ATSUM and ANSAM in this regard. He also stated that Kuki Inpi Manipur and other tribal apex bodies held a meeting with the CSOs of the State on January 28 regarding the Citizenship Amendment Bill and all resolved to condemn and oppose the Bill.

KSO, as a part of Kuki Inpi Manipur, oppose the Bill and support the movement taken up by the Core Committee against the Bill. KSO will also extend support and cooperation to the 24 hours bandh against the Bill, he added.