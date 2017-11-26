Kuki Inpi, CSOs remind Govt of DC, SP issue

KANGOKPI, Nov 25:Kuki Inpi and Civil Society Organisations of Kangpokpi district today questioned the sincerity and commitment of the State Govt to its assurance on the demand for devolu-tion of complete powers to DC and SP of Kangpokpi within November.

The Kuki Inpi and Kangpokpi CSOs had ser- ved an ultimatum to the State Government for devolution of all necessary pow- ers and functions of Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of the district specially District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), District Election Officer powers to DC Kangpokpi and complete SP powers before November 8.

On the charge of failure to address the demands of the Kuki Inpi and CSOs Kangpokpi within the stipulated time, the Kuki Inpi and Kangpokpi CSOs had collectively announced a 36-hours total highways shutdown along National Highway 2 (Imphal- Dima-pur) road and National Highway 37 (Imphal-Jiribam) road from 6 am of November 15 till 6 pm of November 16.

However, the Kuki Inpi and Kangpokpi CSOs had decided to call off the proposed 36 hours total highways shutdown following the assurance by Works Minister Th Biswajit as Chief Minister in-charge in the absence of Chief Minister and Dy Chief Minister.

In connection with the issue, Lamminlun Singsit, general secretary, Kuki Inpi Kangpokpi District said that despite a humble faith upon the assurance of the Government, nothing has been done yet on their part making several excuse including the ongoing Sangai Festival.

He said that the Kuki Inpi and Kangpokpi CSOs are now very doubtful of the Government’s assurance and would like to question their sincerity over the assurance and its commitment.

He also said that if the Government fails to materialize its assurance as per their own commitment whi-le shattering the faith and hope of the people, it will be very difficult to regain such faith of people again.

He further said that despite the charters of demand submitted to the Government, not a single demand among the charter of demands has been imple- mented till today and the time to fulfil these promises is almost running out of hand.

“As we believe in the wisdom of the Government we come forward to the negotiation table and once again keep our faith upon the Government but if it fails this time, we will no more provide any space for negotiation and rather go forward with the people’s decision,” Singsit cautioned.

The Kuki Inpi and Kangpokpi CSOs also appeal the State Government to be sincere towards their own commitment and not to betray the people’s faith.