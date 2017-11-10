Kuki Inpi, Kpi CSOs call shutdown

KANGPOKPI, Nov 9

As the ultimatum served to the Govt regarding the demand for devolving of complete powers and functions to Kangpokpi DC and SP expired yesterday, Kuki Inpi, Kangpokpi district and civil society organisa-tions have collectively announced to impose 36 hours total highways shutdown from 6 am of November 15 till 6 pm of November 16.

Earlier, the Kuki Inpi and CSOs Kangpokpi had served an ultimatum to the State Government to devolve all inevitable powers and functions of Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of the district specially with regard to District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), District Election Office etc before November 8.

The collective decision to announce the 36 hours total highways shutdown along National Highway 2 (Imphal- Dimapur) road and National Highway 37 (Imphal-Jiribam) road was taken during a joint meeting of the Kuki Inpi and CSOs Kangpokpi held today at KSO Sadar Hills Administrative office building at Kangpokpi DHQs.

Fuming over the alleged lackadaisical attitude of the Govt to its demand, Kuki Inpi and CSOs Kangpokpi are of the opinion that the State Government is taking due advantages of the public’s tolerance and decided to resort to various forms of agitation.

The joint meeting also vehemently condemned the BJP led coalition Government and questioned the sincerity and commitment of CM N Biren Singh led Government towards its popular ‘Go to Hills’ slogan.

Lamminlun Singsit, general secretary, Kuki Inpi Kangpokpi District reiterated that a district without DRDA and DEO powers to the DC apart from other powers and functions is akin to the proverbial ‘tough as old boots’ as it [DRDA] is the principal organ at the district level which plays a very effective role as a catalyst in development process and District Election Officer have similar role in all election related matters.

He also said that despite having the highest number of Sub-Divisions (9) in the State, Kangpokpi district remains without a single Sub-Divisional Police Officer till today and the SP has to go to Senapati for any financial matter.

“Is it such inadequacy justifiable despite of being full-fledge districthood if we really mean districthood for development?” asked the Inpi secretary and also solicited the opinion of general populace of Manipur while seeking their cooperation and support towards its legitimate demands.

“If the people of Manipur and the State Government consider development of Kangpokpi district as that of developing Nagaland or Mizoram or Assam in state context; Myanmar or Pakistan in national context or Pluto development in universal context, let the Government including anyone from the general public take whatever action upon the Kuki Inpi and CSOs Kangpokpi for the proposed bandh”, said the Kuki Inpi secretary.

He however cautioned that they dare to face any consequence as they believe and feel Kangpokpi district’s development is only for Manipur and nothing else.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Thangminlen Kipgen, president, KSO Sadar Hills said that “we restraint ourselves from any sorts of agitation inviting development but the Government inviting us to agitate for development is very unfortunate and very disgraceful.”

He said that the shutdown will be strictly enforced and vehicular movement including heavy and light vehicle, private and passenger vehicles should be prohibited during the 36 hours total highway shutdown.

The Govt should be held solely responsible for any untoward incident during the stir, he cautioned.

He termed the 36 hours total highway shutdown as the ‘Final Ultimatum’ to the Government for implementation of the Kuki Inpi and CSOs Kangpokpi legitimate demands and if no response is received on the part of the Government, other drastic steps should be initiated and the stir would be intensified.

While recalling the impact of Sadar Hills districthood demand movement in 2011, the Kuki Inpi and CSOs Kangpokpi district cautioned that the people of Kangpokpi district dare to go beyond the districthood demand movement of 2011 this time for the development of Kangpokpi district.