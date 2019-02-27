Kuki Inpi, Kpi to back Kuki candidate

Our Correspondent

KANGPOKPI, Feb 27 : The Kuki Inpi, Kangpokpi district in its meeting yesterday has unanimously decided to support a unanimous candidate from the Kuki community in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

The decision was taken after a threadbare discussion over the general elections expected to be held in April and May to constitute the 17th Lok Sabha.

The Kuki Inpi, Kangpokpi District unanimously decided to support a unanimous candidate belonging to the Kuki community in the upcoming MP election but said that it has nothing to do with any political party or any intending candidate.

The meeting also decided that choosing any political party or candidate will not be the aim and objective of Kuki Inpi Kangpokpi District in the upcoming election but to support and vote for a unanimous candidate from the Kuki community who can address the Kuki political, social and economic issues in Parliament.

The Kuki Inpi also expressed disappointment over the decision of Kuki Inpi, Manipur which was reportedly taken without the consensus of the Districts Inpis and its constituent units and appealled for revocation of the earlier decision and invite the consensus of all Inpis and stakeholders.