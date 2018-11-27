Kuki Students Organisation condemns

TENGNOUPAL, Nov 26

The Kuki Students Organisation Tengnoupal strongly condemned the blatant manner in which the Myanmar Army intruded into Haolenphai village and the organisation would not remain as a silent spectator to such heinous act, said a statement issued by president KSO Thangboi Lhungdim.

It may be mentioned that some Myanmar men intruded into Haolenphai village on November 25 and halted the construction of houses in the village creating confusion and panic among the inhabitants of the village.

The organisation further stated that the said village is wholly under Indian territory while criticizing the State Govt for not taking enough action to solve the impending crisis for ages.

The organisation cautioned the authority concerned that various forms of agitation will be launched if the Govt fails to initiate firm action to solve the issue.