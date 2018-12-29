Kuki’s Kumpipa no more, KIM declares two days mourning

Our Correspondent

KANGPOKPI, Dec 28 : Former president and Advisor of the Kuki Inpi, Thangkhosei Haokip passed away this noon at RIMS due to heart ailments throwing the entire community into state of mourning.

The visionary leader with indomitable spirit (L) Thangkhosei Haokip, who ushered in the Pan-Kuki movement, was 62 and is survived by his wife Chingnou Haokip and only daughter Hatneisang Haokip.

The late leader was taken to RIMS hospital this morning after he complained of chest pain but succumbed before operation was conducted at around 12.20 pm in the hospital.

Son of (L) Jamhao Haokip and Tinhat Haokip, the deceased was born on June 21, 1956 at Boljang village, Ukhrul district. He served as the general secretary of Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) from 2006-2009, president, Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) from 2009-2012, 2012-2015 (two terms) and was later nominated as Kuki Inpi Kumpi and advisor to KIM for the period 2017-2019.

He had also served as president, Kuki Chief Association, Chandel district, Manipur (2002-2003); general secretary Haokip Students’ Organization and as member of Haokip People’s Council.

He did BSc (Agriculture) from the College of Agriculture, Iroisemba, Imphal and had also served as Farm Manager, Manipur Plantation Crops Corporation Ltd. from 1985 to 2003. He was also the Founder and Chairman of Young Progressive Planters Association, Manipur, a state level NGO and president, Confederation of NGOs of Rural India, Manipur Chapter from 2005 till 2008 and was also a member of the Telecom Advisory Committee, Manipur in the year 2016.

He was also a Board Member, Chandel District Level Education and SSA Programme (2002-2003); Board Member, DRDA Chandel district (2006); Monitoring Committee of Bharat Nirman, Chandel district apart from holding different positions in Kuki civil society organizations.

The Kuki Inpi and Kuki Students’ Organisation have deeply condoled the sudden demise of the Kumpipa who dedicated the better part of his life to the welfare of the Kuki people and society. There may be many leaders but Kumpipa Thangkhosei Haokip was one notable leader who stood tall among his peers for his honesty, integrity, hard work and fearlessness.

“He was a genuine and great leader and always worked across community line for cordial relationship with other organizations such as UNC, UCM, AMUCO and other apex social organizations”, said KIM and KSO while adding that he tirelessly worked for peaceful coexistence, mutual respect and understanding among the Kuki, Meitei and Naga tribes.

The Kuki Inpi and KSO also shared the grief and pain of the bereaved family.

The Hmar Inpui has also condoled the death of Thangsei Haokip. Hmar Inpui is saddened with the untimely and unfortunate demise of Pu Thangsei Haokip, said a statement issued by the apex Hmar body.

“It is rare for a man like Pu Thangsei Haokip to be born and rarer still for leaders like him to be born. The Hmar Inpui will never forget his infectious personality, charisma and leadership and will, in profound appreciation, eternally remember his pivotal contributions to the cause of not only his people but others and irreplaceable presence as a far-sighted and the most understanding leader of the Kuki diaspora,” it said adding, they tearfully mourn his untimely demise and the Hmar Nation bows its head in reverence to the passing away of a great, illustrious and loved leader of not only the Kuki people but of all tribal families in India and elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Dr Satkai Chongloi, Semang (general secretary), Kuki Inpi declared two days mourning in all Kuki dominated areas across the country and abroad while urging the Kuki people to observe the days with respect and honour the deceased Kumpipa according to their convenience at their respective places. Expressing shock over untimely demise of the Kumpipa, the Kuki Students’ Organisation, Churachandpur district also expressed heartfelt condolence and extended deepest sympathy to the bereaved family and urged the Kukis to strive to uphold his legacy and always keep the departed leader in their heart. The mortal remains of the Late Kumpipa will be laid to rest at his native village, H Mongjang in Tengnoupal district on December 30 where he was also the village chief. However, before the last rite at his burial place, a condolence and night vigil programme will be organized under the leadership of Kuki CSOs at his residence at Langol, Imphal tonight.