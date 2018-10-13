Kukis observe ‘Martyr Day’ on death anniversary of founder Nehkholun Kipgen

Our Correspondent

KANGPOKPI, Oct 12: Kuki National Front (KNF), the mother organization of all Kuki UGs and the original vocal propagator of the idea of Kukiland movement offered rich tribute to its founder Nehkholun Kipgen on his 25th death anniversary observed as ‘Martyr Day’ today in Kangpokpi District.

Twenty five years ago on October 12, 1993, Nehkholun Kipgen, founder of KNF, the oldest Kuki armed group died a martyr’s death in the hands of the security forces at Motbung and his mortal remains was laid to rest at the present memorial site at Phaijang village in Kangpokpi District, Sadar Hills.

In commemoration of the late founder, a Silver Martyr Day observation was organized at the memorial site at Phaijang village in Kangpokpi under the aegis of Kuki Inpi Kangpokpi District where all Kuki civil bodies’ leaders including leaders of KNF paid rich tribute to the departed leader by laying floral wreath over his tomb.

The Silver Martyr Day observation also marked the third commemoration of the KNF founder after the significant Indo-Kuki Political Talks between Government of India, Government of Manipur and the UPF and KNO, a common bi-platform for all the existing Kuki militant groups.

The idea of Kukiland movement was propounded by its late founder Nehkholun Kipgen who felt that the absence of self-governance and political autonomy has brought untold misery and sufferings to the Kuki people.

Born in 1957 at Khoripoh village in Sadar Hills as the third son of Jangkhomang Kipgen and Limkholhing Kipgen, Late Nehkholun Kuki began his campaign to set up Kuki armed movement in Indo-Burma border area in December 1986 and founded the Kuki National Front (KNF) on May 18, 1987 at Molnoi in Burma.

On May 18, 1988, the first raising day of KNF was celebrated at Molnoi village in Burma with the support and encouragement of Kuki chiefs and public where KNF was declared as the Kuki people’s representative and was given the public mandate to carry forward the revolutionary movement.

“The founder of KNF (L) Nehkholun Kipgen could be better known as ‘Mahatma Gandhi of the Kukis’ for being the first Kuki leader pioneering the idea of Kukiland movement while founding the people’s representative in the name of Kuki National Front which now becomes the mother organization of all the present Kuki revolutionary groups”, said Lamminlun Singsit, General Secretary, Kuki Inpi Kangpokpi District.

He continued that the ideology of Kukiland movement disseminated by (L) Nehkholun Kipgen has finally shown a new sense of hope for the political movement of the Kukis when the two umbrella organizations of the Kuki armed groups who have tirelessly pioneered the Kukiland movement to usher Kukiland when they entered into the Indo-Kuki Political Talks.

“The day would not be far to witness the aspired goals of (L) Nehkholun Kipgen for all the Kukis being fulfilled through the Indo-Kuki Political Talks by the Governments”, asserted Singsit while adding that Kukiland will always remain the cherish dream of the Kukis.

While sharing the late leader’s simplicity, determination, vision and love of the Kukis, President Kuki Inpi Kangpokpi Seikhomang Khongsai recalled that Nehkholun Kuki had travelled every nook and corner of the Kuki dominated land and met every Kukis irrespective of clans and tribes taking the public mandate to form the Kuki National Front.

KNF General Secretary, Aaron Kipgen, who is also the Convenor of UPF also spoke on the occasion while paying his huge tribute to the late leader while various CSOs leaders including All Manipur Kuki Chiefs’ Association President, Tongpu Kipgen, SAHILCA Vice President, Thadou Inpi, KSO and TSA leaders also spoke on the occasion.

KNF President, ST Thangboi also paid his immense tribute to the late founder by laying floral wreath over his tomb while other hardcore leaders of the outfit also gave salute as a mark of respect to the late leaders.

Meanwhile, an exclusive condolence parade was also held at Camp Ebenezer, Natheljang after the main ‘Martyr Day’ observation at the memorial site where the hardcore members and leaders paid rich tributes to the departed founder and cadres with fitting gun salute.

Home Secretary of the outfit, Jangboi Kipgen led the floral tribute to the late leaders at Camp Ebenezer and motivated the cadres of KNF by stating that the supreme sacrifice made by the late leaders and cadres of the outfit will not go in vain.

On the other hand, the Kuki National Front (N), a non-SoO group also observed the 25th death anniversary of (L) Nehkholun Kipgen at Daitwi Camp and paid floral tribute to the late leader with a gun salute.

The outfit press communiqué signed by Gou@Kuki, Information and Publicity stated that it (KNF-N) will not laid down arms before the Government till the last drop of their blood but fight for accomplishing the cherish dream of the late leader following his footpath.

A reliable source informed that substantial talks will begin sooner than later between the Government of India, Government of Manipur and the common bi-platform of the Kuki UGs, UPF and KNO while adding that the UPF and KNO has collectively and unanimously decided to go ahead with the Kuki Territorial Council as their common agenda.