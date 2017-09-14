Kukis recall and pledge to move ahead on Black Day

OSR/Correspondents

IMP/KPI/MOREH, Sep 13: Kuki people across the State today observed Black Day (Sahnit Ni) to mourn and condole the victims who lost their lives at the hand of alleged Naga militants in the 1990s.

Moreh based Hill Tribal Council (HTC), Kuki Chiefs’ Association, MYC, KSO, KWUHR today jointly organised Kuki Black Day observance programme at HTC Office, Moreh Ward No 8 from 8 am to 12 noon.

Prof Khamliankhup Lianzaw, president, Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), Ginsei Lhungdim, president HTC, Pastor Seiboi Tuboi and other leaders attended the observance programme.

Pastor Seiboi Tuboi and Prof Khamliankhup Lianzaw delivered messages on the occasion. A large number of people turned out for the programme.

Govt offices, business establishments, shops, educational institutions remained closed during the observance programme.

A rally was also held at Imphal in connection with the day.

The rally began from THAU Ground, Thangmeiband and proceeded towards Manipur Legislative Assembly and returned to the initial place after passing Chingmeirong Khongang-Ani-Karak, North AOC and Khoyathong.

Placards reading “Settle first genocide crimes of NSCN-IM”, “Justice for the 900+ deaths of Kukis”, “Remember the fallen” and “Give justice or give back the lost lives” “Mr Modi lend us your ear” were displayed during the rally.

A prayer for the bereaved souls was also conducted at THAU Ground. It was on this day 24 years ago that more than a hundred innocent Kuki villagers of Zoupi, Gelnel and Janglenphai villages were waylaid and brutally hacked to death by cadres of NSCN-IM heralding a genocidal campaign on defenceless Kuki villagers that saw more than a thousand Kukis killed, more than 360 villages destroyed and about 1 lakh Kukis rendered homeless, the organisers said.

They further said that the Kuki people will no longer be mute spectators to the violation of their rights and ancestral territories by any entity, or any settlement between entities without their participation and wilful consent.

The Kuki Inpi leaders also said that the Inpi should be duty-bound to consider other alternatives if the Govt’s apathy and negligence persist concerning Kuki aspirations.

The rally was organized by Kuki Students’ Organizations and Kuki Inpi. As part of the observation of Sahnit Ni across the world, Kuki Students’ Organization, Sadar Hills organized the 24th Kuki Black Day under the theme ‘Remembering the past while forging ahead’ at KBC Centre Church, Kangpokpi DHQs. The mourning was almost disrupted by a hoax bomb found early in the morning near the observation site. However, with the swift intervention of Kangpokpi police and 38 Assam Rifles, Kangpokpi Post, the apprehension of the people was put to rest when the security forces confirmed the hoax bomb.

Apart from hoisting black flag in every household of the Kukis, children, boys and girls, young and old, men and women were seen dressed in black and every vehicle particularly that belongs to the Kukis attached a small black flag wherever they plied throughout the whole day.

All business establishments in thedDistrict headquarters were seen closed till the observation program got over while functioning of Government institutions was also partially affected apart from traffic flow for a few hours along National Highway 2. Every Church of the town mourned the massacred victims in the alleged NSCN-IM’s coordinate attack on the innocent Kukis in the morning while paying homage to the departed souls. Hundreds of people all donned in black cloth congregated at KBC Centre Church Kangpokpi DHQs at 12.30 in the afternoon and began mourning the victims.

Apart from village chiefs and various CSO leaders, Kuki Inpi, Kangpokpi, UPF-KNO leaders, Kangpokpi local bodies, survivors and victims’ family members of the alleged NSCN-IM coordinated attack also attended the event.

L Jacob, president, KNO/KLA, Dino Zou, president, ZDV and Aaron Kipgen, convenor UPF/general secretary, KNF delivered a speech on Kuki Black Day and its significance on the Kuki political movement while Rev Siehpao Hangshing, on behalf of Kangpokpi Town Churches Fellowship, conducted the remembrance service of the victims.

Thangminlen Kipgen, president, KSO Sadar Hills said that “Kuki Black Day, which we call Sahnit Ni is a very unfortunate event which we observe in mourning and condolence of the more than 900 Kuki victims who died at the hands of the NSCN-IM solely because they were Kukis.

“This inhumane act in total violation of human rights and negating all ethical concern conducted under the leadership of Th Muivah by NSCN-IM since 1992 is highly condemned”, asserted Kipgen. He further asked as to why the State and Central Government is afraid of the NSCN-IM which had committed such an inhumane act . The KSO president, then asked the Governments to look into the human rights violations 24 years back by the NSCN-IM if they consider the Kuki community as citizens of the land.