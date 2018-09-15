Kukis started the clash : NSCN (IM)

Newmai News Network

DIMAPUR, Sep 14 : Reacting to the various accusations levelled at the NSCN-IM during the “Kuki Black Day” observation from September 11 to 13, the NSCN-IM said today that the Kuki-Naga conflict of the 1990s was “started” by the Kukis. At the same time, the NSCN-IM also said that, observing the Black Day will never bring forth “any generous and harmonious coexistence but will only increase the enmity/animosity between the Nagas and Kukis”.

In a statement made available to Newmai News Network in Dimapur tonight, the NSCN-IM said, “In view of the highly baseless allegation levelled against the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN) by the Kukis, the Government of the People’s Republic of Nagalim (GPRN or Government of the NSCN) is compelled to issue this press statement to condemn and refute the false claim and accusation of the Kukis who are no different from a child who blabbers”.

The NSCN-IM said that, “as a matter of fact, the Kukis started the Naga-Kuki conflict in 1992 which compelled the Nagas to form the Naga Lim Guard (NLG) for self defense against the aggressive Kukis, or else the marauding Kukis might have displaced more Naga villages and taken more innocent Nagas’ lives”. The NSCN-IM also said that the Kukis’ attempting to capture the strategic Moreh town in “Khurmi Region of Nagalim” was the root cause of the Naga-Kuki conflict. It added that the situation then spread in the entire Naga-Kuki inhabited areas. “The Kukis invited the trouble and the Nagas were victimized instead,” it further said.

The NSCN-IM said that the “tall claim” of the Kukis that the NSCN-IM carried out a genocidal act upon the Kukis is highly communal and inflammatory and added that it had no hand in the Naga-Kuki conflict which took place during 1992-1997. “It was the NLG formed by the Naga villages which protected the Nagas and resisted the Kuki onslaught and aggression,” the NSCN-IM clarified. The NSCN-IM said that dragging the name of the NSCN-IM in the Naga-Kuki conflict and accusing the NSCN-IM of committing the “so-called Kuki genocide” is highly objectionable and malicious. “The NSCN instead took the initiative to reduce and stabilize the Naga-Kuki tension,” the Naga outfit asserted. “The Kukis, not content with its false accusation against the NSCN, has been observing the so-called Black Day to continuously defame the NSCN and sabotage the NSCN-Government of India peace talk in collaboration with the adversaries,” it added.

According to the NSCN-IM, in terms of casualty, both the Nagas and Kukis suffered with neither of the community claiming victory or defeat. “There was no victor. Both were losers in the conflict. The childish act of the Kuki community by going extra miles to claim defeat and seek justice and compensation for their loss of lives and properties is nothing but an act of an over exaggeration, trickery, self-mockery and self-destruction,” the NSCN-IM further said, while adding, “Many Naga villages too were reduced to ashes and snatched away by the Kukis, apart from the hundreds of Nagas who were brutally massacred by the Kuki public and militants together”.