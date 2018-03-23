Kune-Do champion Priya Loitam felicitated

By Our Sports Reporter,

IMPHAL, Mar 22: Bamon Leikai Youth Club (BYCY), Yairipok feliciated World Jeet Kune-Do Champion, Loitam Priya, d/o L Kora Singh, for her outstanding performance and a gold medal feat at the “World Jeet Kune-Do Championship, 2018” was held at Bangkok, Thailand from March 12 to 18.

The club also encouraged her with sum of Rs 5000 at the function.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjoy Hidam, general secretary of BYCY appealed the State government to recognise the players of Jeet Kune-Do, who has brought laurels to Manipur in many international competitions. He also urged the authority to extend their support in the form of monetary aid to the players so that they can excel in their career and bring more fame to the State.