Kunyson Tonanbam sets new record in Sports Pistol Championship

By Our Sports Reporter

Imphal, Jun 15 : Kunyson Tonanbam improved by 4 points to break previous year’s record of 277 points set by Ajay Singh of Imphal West District Rifles Association (IWDRA) in the 25 M Junior Men Sports Pistol Championship today at the 28th All Manipur Shooting Competition which is currently underway at Khuman Lampak Shooting Range under the aegis of Manipur Rifle Association.

Kunyson of IWDRA shot 281 points to set the new record and claimed the gold medal while Ajay Singh finished second for the silver medal with a total score of 272 points in the championship. Jupiter Ashem of JSRIPS shot 242 points to claim the bronze medal.

Ajay Singh Thokchom of IWDRA however emerged champion in the 25 Standard Pistol Men’s Individual Championship as he shot 267 points while Kunyson and Kabib Kather (IEDRA) finished second and third with 260 and 257 points respectively to win the silver and the bronze medal.

Ajay also won the Junior Men title with the same score while Kunyson (260 pts) and Jupitor Ashem (216 pts) were able to claim the second and the third place respectively.

In the 0.22 Rifle Open Sight Standard Rifle Prone 50 M Junior Men Individual Championship, Sinam Karanjit of Imphal East District Rifle Association shot a total of 215 points to win the gold medal while Leimapokpam of IEDRA scored 47 points to clinch 0.22 Standard Pistol/ Revolver 25 M Men Individual title.