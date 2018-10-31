Kut body appeals

IMPHAL, Oct 30: While greeting all the people of Manipur on the occasion of Kut 2018 which would be celebrated for two days on October 31 and November 1 at Thomas Ground, Kangpokpi, the State Level Kut Committee (SLKC) Manipur has appealed to all concerned not to call any bandh that may disrupt the State level Kut programmes.

A press release issued by SLKC Chairman and MLA V Vungzagin said that the two-day event will feature indigenous games, cultural programmes, beauty pageant (Miss Kut contest) and modern musical entertainment.