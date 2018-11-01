Kut fest kicks off with ‘excel in everything’ call

Kangpokpi, Oct 31 (DIPR)

The State level Kut festival, also known as ‘Chavang Kut’, the post-harvest festival of the Chin-Kuki-Mizo tribe, kicked off today at Kangpokpi district headquarters. Social Welfare and Corporation Minister Nemcha Kipgen opened the festival with the pounding of the traditional gong at Brig Thomas Ground, Kangpokpi amidst a large gathering.

The State level Kut 2018, unlike its earlier editions normally celebrated on November 1, is being celebrated for two days this year with a view to incorporate various sports and cultural competitions, where people from different parts of the district as well as across the State can take part and show their talents, while making the festival more grandeur.

Addressing the gathering, Nemcha Kipgen stated that Kut is a very old festival of the Chin-Kuki-Mizo tribes which has been celebrated since time immemorial.

She expressed pleasure on the the festival being held for the first time in Kangpokpi after it got ‘district’ tag.

The Minister, who herself belongs to the district, appealed the people of the district to unite and work beyond ethnic lines for the development of the district. While appealing the people to work to excel in every field, Nemcha urged them to give main priority to education.

The Minister further stated that even though Kut belongs to the Chin-Kuki-Mizo tribes, the festival encompasses all communities of the State.

In her speech, Deputy Commissioner, Kangpokpi, Dr Rangitabali Waikhom talked about the significance and importance of the festival stating that the festival gives an opportunity to promote love, peace, harmony and good ties amongst the different ethnic communities of the State.

Among the dignitaries who attended the opening ceremony were Chairman SH-ADC, Haokholal Hangshing, DC Kangpokpi Dr Rangitabali Waikhom, Vice Chairman SH-ADC Thangkam Misao, Vice-Chairman SLK local committee Lunthang Haokip and SP Kangpokpi Hemant Pandey.

The opening day of the festival was also attended by several officials and staff of Kangpokpi district administration and other departments in the district, police personnel, invitees and a large number of local public.

The main event of the State level Kut 2018 will be held tomorrow at the same venue where Chief Minister N Biren Singh will grace the function as chief guest.

Besides various cultural performances, the main attraction of the festival “Miss Kut 2018” will also take place at the same ground.