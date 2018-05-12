KV lines to shut down

IMPHAL, May 11: All the consumers of 11KV Kakwa and Singjamei Feeders have been informed by Manipur State Power Distribution Company Limited (MSPDCL) that there will be a planned shutdown tomorrow from 10.30 am to 4.30 pm for installation of GO switches at Kakwa Sub-Station and Singjamei Bazar. Consumers of 11KV Chinga Water Supply line and Singjamei Chongtham Leikai to Kakwa Naorem Leikai will be affected, it conveyed. The 33KV line from Kakching to Moreh will be shut down on May 12 and 14 from 10 am till 4.30 pm due to jungle cutting. The people have been urged to bear with the inconveniences caused by the shutdown.