Kwatha village authority condemns

TENGNOUPAL, May 26

Kwatha villagers on Saturday condemned the State Government on various issues the village has been facing for quite sometime.

Since the adoption of the village as a model village on January 1, there is no development taking place in the village in line with the declaration. The village was declared a model village by the Member of Parliament Th Meinya, said a statement of the Kwatha Village Authority, Moreh Sub-Division, Tengnoupal on Saturday.

Regarding a road that is vital to the villagers, the village authority said that despite repeated assurance from the Minister and authorities concerned there is no development so far.

The village authority warned that it will impose bandh along the Imphal-Moreh road if the works on the road (IVR) are not resumed by May 30.

Regarding the Kwatha High School, the village authority condemned the transfer of teachers from the school when the school itself is facing teacher shortage. The school currently has only 5 teachers.

Shortage of adequate teachers in the school is jeopardising the career of the students, said the village authority appealing the department concerned to send adequate teachers.

The village authority further cautioned that the department concerned should not appoint Head Master in charge to a newly transferred teacher when there is already a Head Master in charge of the school.