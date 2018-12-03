KYA organizes inter-school written quiz competition

Our Correspondent

KANGPOKPI, Dec 2: The Keithelmanbi Youth Association (KYA) successfully organized the first edition of Inter School Level Written Quiz Competition, 2018 at HM Higher Secondary School, Keithelmanbi Auditorium with an aim to boost the competitive level among the student community within Keithelmanbi areas.

The occasion was attended by Thangminlen Kipgen, President, KSO Sadar Hills as Chief Guest while Kamgougin Lunkim, General Secretary, Kangpokpi Youth Union and Thangboi Tuboi, Member, Keithelmanbi Village Authority attended the programme as Guest of Honour and Functional President respectively.

The Written Quiz competition was organized in Senior and Junior category where hundreds of students from various educational institutions within Keithelmanbi areas enthusiastically participated in the impressive competition.

In senior category, Lamboineng Kipgen of Brighter English School Keithelmanbi bagged the first position and Kimboineng Singsit of Keithelmanbi Govt High School and Vahboikim Chongloi of HM Hr Sec School bagged the second position while Paolensei Chongloi of Brighter English School Keithelmanbi finished at third position.

The consolation prize in the senior category was received by Hatneichong Lhouvum, Paogunlen Haokip of Brighter English School Keithelmanbi, Bijay Khawash, Durga Gautam and Hatneithem Haokip of Keithelmanbi Govt High School.

In the junior category, Lamnunvah Singsit of Keithelmanbi Junior High School and Swikrity Shah of HM Hr Sec School bagged the first and second position respectively while Paosanglen Khongsai of Brighter English School Keithelmanbi and Hoideifel Kipgen of Highland Academy settled at third position.

Thanggiuhao of Highland Academy, Seigoulal of HM Hr Sec School, Lamthanglen Kipgen of Keithelmanbi Junior High School, Nenghoikim of Brighter English School Keithelmanbi and Thangminlal Singsit of Ngaimel Children School received the consolation prize in the junior category.