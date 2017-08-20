KYC progress to semi-final in Tilotama Kang

Imphal, Aug 19: KYC Kali-nagar triumphed over MITL Jiribam by a margin of 20-10 in the 2nd quarter-final league round of the 16th E Tilotama Memorial Mixed Kang Toumament 2017 at the Kalimai Mandhob in Jiribam.

With the victory, KYC has progressed to the semi-final stage, of which the line-up has been also completed. They will face LEC (A) on August 21 in their campaign to clinch the championship title. In the other semi-final, Echel Club Dibong will clash with NMK Ninghtem on August 22. The final match of this tournament is scheduled at the same venue on August 24.

Semi final line-up

August 21: KYC v LEC (A)

August 22: Echel Club v NMK

August 24: Final