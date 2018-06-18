KYDC gets affiliation to Manipur Hockey

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 17 : With the aim of developing Hockey in the State, Koutruk Youth Development Club, Koutruk was today granted affiliation to Manipur Hockey based on the latter’s application made on May 27 this year.

The approval for affiliation was finalised during a field visit of the committee comprising of Ksh Thoiba, life president of Manipur Hockey (MH); Basudev Singh, president MH ; L Basanta CEO, MH; Ksh Ibopishak Singh, executive director and A Rame, associate vice president MH.

Basudev Singh, president MH along with other members, also discussed further course of action to be taken up with the members of the club. He also assured them coaching programmes for U-12 and U-14 categories to be launched under the aegis of the association at Koutruk very soon. The association also expressed readiness to depute trained coaches for the coaching programme as early as possible.