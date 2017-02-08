KYFA, Mangal FC enter final with handsome wins

IMPHAL, Feb 7 : KYFA, Koirengei entered the final of the U-14 THAU Mini Football tournament, despatching a hapless Mangal FC, Khabam by a handsome margin of 4 goals to one.

In the U-17 category, Mangal FC, Khabam easily overcame SDC Samurou 4-0 to enter the final.

In the U-14 category of the tournament, Ch Linky did the star turn for KYFA, Koirengei pumping in two goals while Md Sajad and Md E Azad contributed a goal each to notch up 4 goals.

A Ana Roy of Mangal FC, Khabam scored a consolation goal to keep his team on the score chart.

The first few minutes were competitive with both teams equally matched, but after the 20th minute, KYFA began finding the gaps in the defence line of Mangal FC.

Dominating the mid field, the players from KYFA managed to breach the defence line of Mangal FC and the ball went to an unmarked Ch Linky near the top of the penalty box in the 25th minute.

Linky did well to keep his cool and after outrunning a couple of defenders managed to catch the custodian of Mangal FC on the wrong foot with a cleverly placed ball to put his team ahead by a solitary goal in the 25th minute.

The goal did not lull the players of KYFA and they kept on pulling apart the defence of Mangal with regular intensity.

A fine run down the flank saw the ball being lobbed beautifully to the centre and Ch Linky was at it again when he neatly controlled the ball and sent it crashing into the net of the rival team in the 33rd minute.

Down by two goals, Mangal FC put more purpose in their game and in the 40th minute, S Ana Roy found himself well placed to take a shot at the goal, which beat the outstretched hands of the custodian of KYFA.

This only goaded the players of KYFA to put more men in the attack and this strategy paid dividend, when Md Sajad found the net in the 41st minute.

Md Azad added one more in the 48th minute to notch up a comfortable win of 4 goals to one.

In the U-17 category, Mangal FC, Khabam scored at will and did not give an inch to SDC Samurou to have a decent look at their goal.

The goals came as early as the 4th minute of the match, when Chingkheingakpa scored through a rasping shot.

Thereafter it was Mangal FC all the way, with the players repeatedly breaching the defence line of SDC Samurou and scoring through Toper in the 11th minute, followed by Seityajit in the 62nd minute and L James in the 67th minute.