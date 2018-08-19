KYKL observes martyrs day

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 18: The proscribed KYKL celebrated its 25th martyrs day today at the outfit’s 1st, 2nd and 3rd battalion.

A press release issued by KYKL publicity and research deputy secretary Thoiba Mangang said that the martyrs day was also observed at the outfit’s units and technical outfits spread across different parts of Kangleipak.

The main function was held at the 1st battalion with the outfit’s general secretary K Korou, vice chairman Toijam Ibochou, acting C-in-C of MYL Kh Nimai and KCP 131 Bn CO comrade Punshiba as chief guest, president and guests of honour respectively.

After the general secretary flew the outfit’s flag at half mast, the gathering observed two minutes’ silence in honour of all the cadres who had laid down their lives in the course of the liberation movement. K Korou emphasised on the growing need for a collective struggle driven by a determination not to ever surrender to adversary forces in order to make the revolutionary movements of WESEA victorious.

Toijam Ibochou asserted that the first priority of KYKL is to bring freedom to Kangleipak and WESEA.

When there is freedom, people will be able to determine their own future but people in bondage will never be able to determine their destiny, Ibochou said.

He then called upon all the people to struggle collectively and take the revolutionary movement forward, it conveyed.