KYLGC, HYDO victorious

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 4 : KLYGC, Kamong beat RYC, Moidampok by 3-1 sets while HYDO, Heigrujam pulled off a straight set win over AYUC, Awangkhunou in todays league matches of the 2nd Men’s Village Open Volleyball Tournament being organised by Kachikhul Youth’s Library and Sporting Club (KYLSC) at its ground.

Group C teams, KYLSC (A), Kachikhul and YDO, Khurkhul today made their place into the quarter finals as YPC, Bengoon did not turn up for today’s matches and the two teams were awarded walk overs.

In the Group A league match played today, HYDO did not take it long to beat AYUC, Awangkhunou 25-17, 25-12, 25-17 and earned full points. In the Group D league match staged today, KLYGC edged past RYC with a 23-25, 25-23, 25-13, 25-13 win. SYSC will face KLYGC in the last league match tomorrow.