KYPSA drub YWC in IWDFA women’s football league

IMPHAL, Sep 18: KRYPSA, Naoremthong drubbed  YWC, Langthabal by a margin of seven goals to two in the ongoing 13th L Sunitibala Devi Memorial Senior Women’s football league organised by IWDFA yesterday at SKYC ground, Awang Sekmai.
N Ratanbala scored four while Dangmei Grace grabbed a treble in KRYPSA’s win.
The goals for YWC were scored by Echal and S Rina Roy.

