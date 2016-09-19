KYPSA drub YWC in IWDFA women’s football league

IMPHAL, Sep 18: KRYPSA, Naoremthong drubbed YWC, Langthabal by a margin of seven goals to two in the ongoing 13th L Sunitibala Devi Memorial Senior Women’s football league organised by IWDFA yesterday at SKYC ground, Awang Sekmai.

N Ratanbala scored four while Dangmei Grace grabbed a treble in KRYPSA’s win.

The goals for YWC were scored by Echal and S Rina Roy.