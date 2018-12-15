L Dinesh wins gold at 10th WBPF World Body Building and Physique Sports Championship

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL Dec 14 : L Dinesh who is representing India won the Junior title while Wangkhem Jamuna finished with a bronze medal at the 10th WBPF World Body Building and Physique Sports Championship being organised by World Body Building and Physique Sports Federation since December 11 in Thailand.

L Dinesh who is a junior world title holder won the gold medal in the 70 kg category in this championship while Jamuna who is a bronze medallist in the 52nd Asian Body Building Championship finished third to win the bronze at this world championship.