L Nongthon Singh Memorial Football Tournament kicks off

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, May 6 : The 3rd State Open Lambamayum Nongthon Singh Memorial 7-A-side Cash Prize Football Tournament being organised by Nongpok Gym Lourembam kicked off at NGL ground, Nongpok Lourembam in the presence of Ningthoujam Diten Singh, social worker; Ph Heramani, Zilla Parishad, Lourembam GP; Langpoklakpam Kuladhaja Singh, secretary, DFA, Thoubal and Ngangom Jugindro Singh, AC 5 IRB as distinguished guests.

A total of 12 teams clubbed into 4 Groups are taking part in this football tournament.

The opening match (Group A) of the tournament staged between Wangoi FC and Deny FC ended in a 1-1 draw. Krishnanda scored the opener for DENY FC in the 6th minute of the match but was equalised by Wangoi FC in the 16th minute through Priyabung.

Ningombam will meet Angtha in a Group C league match tomorrow at 2.30 pm while Meira FC will face SUMA FC in a Group B league match at 3.45 pm.

