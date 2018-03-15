L Rajbapu Memorial Jr Volleyball Tournament commences

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 14 : The 5th L Rajbapu Sharma Memorial State Level Junior Boy’s Cash Prize Volleyball Tournament 2018 being organised by Young Men Development Organisation, Naoriya Pakhanglakpa Leikai, Heirangoithong under the supervision of All Manipur Volleyball Association kick-started today at Heirangoithong Volleyball ground.

Soibam Subhaschandra, MLA Naoriya Pakhanglakpa AC, Samukcham Nandakumar Singh, president, All Manipur Volleyball Association and Dr Yumnam Tomba Singh, MS (ENT), Asst Prof, JNIMS, chairman, organising committee, YMDO attended the inauguration programme as dignitaries.

The chief guest of the day, Soibam Subhaschandra also announced that a senior division tournament with cash prize of Rs 30,000 for the winners and Rs 20,000 for the runners up team will be launched from next year onwards at the same ground.

Two minutes silence was observed before the opening match of the tournament in commemoration of 14 persons who lost their life in a cruel firing incident during a final volleyball match on March 14, 1984.

The opening Group A league match of the tournament saw BAKHE, Lamphel Sana Keithel beat hosts YMDO, Heirangoithong by 3-1 sets. The Sanakeithel side lost the first set to the hosts before they wrapped the game 23-25, 30-28, 25-19, 25-20 to earn full points.