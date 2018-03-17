L Rajbapu Memorial Jr Volleyball Tourney NYVA-B, NYVA-A, YMDO, SDC-A emerge victorious

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 16 : NYVA-B, NYVA-A, YMDO, Heirangoithong and SDC-A, Samurou defeated their rivals in the respective league matches of the 5th L Rajbapu Sharma Memorial State Level Junior Boy’s Cash Prize Volleyball Tournament 2018 being organised by Young Men Development Organisa-tion, Naoriya Pakhanglakpa Leikai, Heirangoithong under the supervision of All Manipur Volleyball Association.

The first group A league match of the day saw, NYVA-B, Naorem outclassed SDC-B, Samurou 25-12, 25-22, 25-18.

In another Group A league match, YMDO overwhelmed SDC-B, Samurou 25-12, 25-21, 25-10 to earn full points.

In the Group B league match staged today, NYVA-A edged past NYDC, Khaidem by 3-1 sets. NYVA-A conceded the third set before wrapping up the game 25-15, 25-16, 23-25, 31-29.

In the last Group B league, SDC-A, Samurou stormed past MIKHYA, Mayang Imphal in straigt sets (25-18, 25-13, 25-19) to earn full points.

BAKHE VC, Sanakeithel will play NYVA-B in a Group A league match at 2 pm tomorrow while the second match (Group B) will be played between NYDC, Khaidem and MIKHYA.

YMDO will take on NYVA-B in the third match (Group A) of the day while SDC-A will face NYDC in the last Group B league match of the day.