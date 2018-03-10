L Rajbapu Memorial Junior Volleyball Tourney

IMPHAL, Mar 9 : Young Men Development Organi-sation, Naoriya Pakhanglakpa Leikai, Heirangoithong is all set to organise the 5th L Rajbapu Sharma Memorial State Level Junior Boy’s Cash Prize Volleyball Tournament 2018 at Heirangoithong Volleyball ground from March 14.

The tournament carries Rs 20,000 for the winners while the runners up will be awarded Rs 10,000.

Individual prizes; Best Player, Best Spiker, Best Setter and Best Defender and Best Discipline team will also Rs 1,000 each.

Interested clubs and organisation may submit their entry form by 4 pm of March 12.

Further details can be had from the office of Young Men Development Organisation, Heirangoithong.