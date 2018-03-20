L Rajbapu Memorial Volleyball Tourney Stage set for semi-final clashes

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 19 : BAKHE, Sanakeithel edged out SDC-B, Samurou to emerge Group A winners and cruised into the semi finals of the 5th L Rajbapu Sharma Memorial State Level Junior Boy’s Cash Prize Volleyball Tournament 2018 being organised by Young Men Development Organisation, Naoriya Pakhanglakpa Leikai, Heirangoithong under the supervision of All Manipur Volleyball Association. NYVA, Naorem also overwhelmed MIKHYA, Mayang Imphal to become winners of Group B.

In the last Group A league match staged today, BAKHE, Sanakeithel lost the third set before outclassing SDC-B 25-15, 25-14, 24-25, 25-18. BAKHE will take on runners up of Group B, SDC-A in the first semi final tomorrow at 2 pm.

In the first Group B league match of the day, NYVA-A, Naorem overwhelmed MIKHYA, Mayang Imphal 25-19, 25-17, 25-18 to register second win of the tournament.

In the last Group B league match of the tournament, NYVA-A dumped SDC-A 25-20, 25-15, 25-20 to emerge Group B winners while SDC-A finished second.

NYVA will face hosts YMDO (Group A runners-up ) in the last semi final at 3 pm.