L Ranjit Roy passes away

IMPHAL, Dec 30 : Laipubam Ranjit Roy, general secretary, All Manipur Football Association passed away at Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai today due to an illness.

He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

L Ranjit Roy was born to Dr Laipubam Bharat and Rani Devi on December 28, 1944 at Khurai Lairikyengbam Leikai. He was a hardcore sports activist and held many posts in many sports associations of the State.

He held the post of general secretary of AMFA, vice president of All Manipur Sports Association and president of All Manipur Volleyball Association till his last breath.

He served as a Lecturer in many colleges and took his retirement while serving at Imphal College.

Ranjit Roy is mostly known for his dedication in the field of sports and for his football commentary broadcasted live on All India Radio specially during CC Meet matches.

Meanwhile, a joint condolence meeting of All Manipur Football Association, All Manipur Sports Association, All Manipur Volleyball Association and Athletic Association of Manipur was held at MSA meeting hall, Mapal Kangjeibung and two minutes silence was observed during the meeting in honour of the departed soul.