L Ronibala appointed as Manipur Sr Women’s goalkeeping coach

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 24 : L Ronibala Chanu has been appointed as the goalkeeping coach of the Manipur Senior Women’s Football Team, said a press release issued by All Manipur Football Association (AMFA).

The release informed L Ronibala to report at the Artificial Turf Ground, Khuman Lampak by 7.30 am on August 25.

Further, AMFA informed all the women members of its technical committee to attend the trial cum coaching programme which will kick-start from 7.30 am of August 25 at the Artificial Turf Ground, Khuman Lampak Imphal for the preparation of State team for participating in the 24th Senior Women National Football Championship 2018 to be held at Cuttack, Odisha from September 18.

Meanwhile, All India Football Federation has appointed Arjuna Awardee O Bembem Devi as assistant coach of the U-16 Indian Women’s Football Team which will be participating in the AFC U-16 Women’s Championship 2019 Qualifiers Round-I to be held in Mongolia from September 15 to 23 this year.

The coaching camp for the said team is due to begin in New Delhi from August 25 and will continue till September 13, said a press statement.