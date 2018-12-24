L Sangita Memorial 1st Div League 2-0 wins for YWC-L and YAC

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 23 : YWC, Langthabal and YAC, Yaiskul posted similar 2-0 wins in today’s league matches of the 25th L Sangita Devi Memorial First Division League being organised under the aegis of Imphal West District Football Association at BMSC ground, Taobungkhok.

YWC (L), Langthabal cruised to a 2-0 win over WAFA, Wangoi in the first Group B league match of the day before YAC, Yaiskul thumped YWC, Malom with the same margin in another Group B fixture.

Both YWC-L and WAFA had a cautious start in the first match of the day until Style of the Langthabal side got his name on the scoresheet in the 11th minute with a superb strike. WAFA had also fair share of chances in this half but failed to get on the scoresheet to go into the break trailing by one goal.

WAFA tried their best after the restart to draw level but to their disappointment, Binoy of YWC-L came up with another fine strike in the 58th minute and strengthened the lead to 2-0.

YWC-L then held on till the final whistle and went home with full points.

Elsewhere in the second match, YAC had their upperhand right from the beginning as H Naocha Meitei opened up the scoring early in the 5th minute before Alvan Kamei fired in the decisive goal in the 44th minute of the match.

YWC, Malom which came alive lately could not find their way in as the Yaiskul side defence stood firm and well to keep all threats at bay.

Eventually, the game ended 2-0 in favour of YAC, Yaiskul.

SCK, Kodompokpi will meet GC-CRPF, Langjing in a Group A league match at 12.15 pm on December 25 while WAFA, Wangoi will play YWC, Malom in a group B league match at 1.45 pm the same day.