L Sangita Memorial 1st Div League SICO thrash GC-CRPF 4-1

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 22 : SICO, Lourembam Leikai notched up a 4-1 win over GC-CRPF, Langjing in a Group A league match of the L Sangita Devi Memorial First Division League 2018 being organised under the aegis of Imphal West District Football Association at BMSC Tabungkhok playground since December 20.

SICO and GC-CRPF spent the first half without any goals as defence line on both ends stood well and firm to deny either team from taking the lead.

The pace of the game however changed in the second half as SICO gathers momentum to find the breakthrough. L James of SICO soon ended the goal drought in the 45th minute before Y Shivachandra called for another celebration two minutes latter.

Despite the two goal lead SICO sustained their momentum and break through GC-CRPF’s box often looking for more goals.

Remei of SICO then extended the lead to 3-0 with a fine strike in the 66th minute before AK Ibomcha slot home the SICO’s last goal and made it 4-0 clear ahead of the CRPF team. CRPF which were reeling under heavy pressure for major portion of the second half grabbed a last minute (80′) consolation goal through Ningreidam and finished the game 1-4.

WAFA, Wangoi will play YWC, Langthabal in the first Group B league match tomorrow at 12.15 pm followed by another Group B league match between YAC, Yaiskul and YWC, Malom at 1.45 pm.