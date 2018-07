By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 2 : Laishram Sayon Meitei from Heirok Part-III is among the Indian Greco Roman wrestling team who have left India for participation in the World Cadet Wrestling Championship 2018 to be held in Croatia from July 3.

Sayon Meitei is a sports cadet of BSC, Arty Centre, Nasik. He is among 15 member Greco Roman Indian team and will take part in the 51 kg category.