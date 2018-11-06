Labour Dept proposes Rs 10,000 salary for Principals

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 5: The Labour and Employment Department has proposed monthly salary of Rs 10,000 for Principals of private educational institutions.

The Labour and Employment Department has revised daily and monthly wages of nine scheduled employments including the teaching profession.

As per the revised rates, minimum wage for Principals of private educational institutions is Rs 333.33 per day and Rs 10,000 per month.

In connection with the revision of wages for the nine scheduled employ-ments, the Labour and Em- ployment Department issued a notification on October 29.

The scheduled employ-ments listed in the notifi- cation include employment at rice mill/flour mill/dal mill, private hospitals and clinics, private educational institutions, brick fields, oil mill, stone crusher, sweeping and cleaning, employ- ment under local authorities and employment as full time or part time domestic helpers.

As per the revised rates, the wages range from Rs 225 to Rs 273 per day and Rs 6750 to Rs 8190 per month.

The department has proposed equal wages for both Principals and Vice-Principals of private educational institutions at Rs 333.33 per day and Rs 10,000 per month, sources informed.

The minimum wages proposed by the department for managers and assistant managers of private hospitals/clinics/nursing homes are Rs 333.33 and Rs 273 per day and Rs 10,000 and Rs 8190 per month respectively.

For managers and assistant managers of brick fields, the minimum wages are Rs 333.33 and Rs 273 per day and Rs 10,000 and Rs 8190 per month respectively.

As per the revised rates, male and female workers are entitled to equal wages.

The minimum wages proposed by the State Government is based on the All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers of 2001.

According to the proposal, trainees should be given 75 per cent of the minimum wages entitled to them during the first six months. It further said that workers below 18 years and as well as disable workers should be given wages not less than the wages given to other workers.

The notification issued on October 29 also mentioned objections and complaints, if there are any, regarding the revised wages should be submitted to the Deputy Labour Commissioner within three months.