LACO appreciates State Gov

SADAR HILLS, Sep 18 : Leimakhong Area Chiefs’ Organization (LACO) today expressed their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the State Government for its decision to set up a police station at Leimakhong in Sadar Hills, our correspondent reports.
Thangkhosei Touthang, secretary, LACO also thanked IFC Minister Ngamthang Haokip and DGP for their contributions.

