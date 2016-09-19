LACO appreciates State Gov

SADAR HILLS, Sep 18 : Leimakhong Area Chiefs’ Organization (LACO) today expressed their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the State Government for its decision to set up a police station at Leimakhong in Sadar Hills, our correspondent reports.

Thangkhosei Touthang, secretary, LACO also thanked IFC Minister Ngamthang Haokip and DGP for their contributions.