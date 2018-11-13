Lad on cycle tour to promote Sangai Sitharaman to open Sangai Fest

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 12 : Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will open this year’s Sangai Festival on November 21 as the chief guest. An official intimation towards this has been handed to Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The response of the Union Defence Minister came after Chief Minister N Biren Singh along with vice president of the State BJP M Ashnikumar called on Nirmala Sitharaman at her office at South Block, New Delhi. Apart from the invite, the Chief Minister also discussed the security scenario in the State with the Defence Minister.

Keeping the spirit of Sangai and Sangai Festival alive, a youth named Phuritsabam Jacky of Khurkhul Makha Leikai (presently staying at Langol housing complex), started an all Manipur cycle journey from Palace Compound today, which is aimed at spreading awareness about Sangai and the Sangai festival.

Jacky, s/o Ph Leibakchao and Ph (o) Manihanbi, will cycle to Keibul Lamjao first.

Speaking to media persons, Jacky said that he made up his mind to undertake such a cycle journey after he heard of the heartbreaking news of the Sangai being killed and eaten while the Sangai Festival was on in full swing some years back.

He explained that the trip aims to spread awareness about the fact that Sangai belongs to the people of Manipur and the people themselves have to be responsible for protecting the animal which is the identity of the State.

On the other hand, titular king Leishemba Sanajaoba lauded the youth for the venture and prayed for the success of the cycle trip which will touch all the districts of the State taking the message of Sangai Festival 2018 along with it.

He continued that Jacky’s trip is a voluntary venture and added that when Jacky approached the Department concerned, he was told that there was not much scope for support from the Department. Palace Compound Youth Welfare Club and elders of the area decided to motivate the youth by flagging off his cycle trip from palace compound, the titular king added.

Sanajaoba continued that it is imperative for all to understand the importance of Sangai and appealed to all to warmly welcome and motivate the youth when he reach the respective districts.