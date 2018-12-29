Lady recovering

IMPHAL, Dec 28: The homeless woman who was rescued by MAHUD officials and admitted at RIMS for treatment, has started recovering.

According to an official source from MAHUD, the Police Department is working tirelessly to ascertain the identity and get other necessary details of the homeless woman.

Pointing out that the Department (MAHUD) has also taken up steps to rehabilitate the woman after she recovers fully and her identity is confirmed, the source mentioned that the Department has already contacted Social Welfare Department for arranging a place for the woman to stay.

MAHUD is looking after the homeless woman under Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihood Mission while Believers Church, Langol are also providing volunteers to look after the lady.