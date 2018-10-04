Lairikyengbam Leikai Meira Paibi Assn greets Ch Napolean

IMPHAL, Oct 3

Lairikyengbam Leikai Meira Paibi Association congratulated Chanamthabam Napolean Singh who has been appointed as an umpire by International Hockey Federation for the ensuing 3rd Youth Olympic Games to be held in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

A press release of the Lairikyengbam Leikai Meira Paibi Association greeted Napolean, son of Ch Balla Singh over his appointment as an umpire at the games that will be held from October 7 to 14 and expressed pride for becoming the first person from the North East to get such an honour to officiate at the said games. The association also wished success in his future endeavours.