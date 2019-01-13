Laitonjam Ronald wins gold at Asian Cycling C’Ship

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 12 : Laitonjam Ronald clinched a gold medal for India yesterday at the 39th Senior and 26th Junior Asian Track Cycling Championship which is currently underway under the supervision of Asian Cycling Federation at Jakarta, Indonesia.

Laitonjam Ronald won the gold medal finishing first in the junior men’s 1 km time trial with a time of 1:04.27 seconds.

Another cyclist from Manipur, Lanchenba Elangbam along with Bilal Ahamad Dar, Venkappa Kengalgutti and Gurpreet Singh grabbed a bronze medal in the team pursuit event for India finishing third with a time of 4:23.00.