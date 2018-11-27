Laksana ‘fake encounter’ case CBI /SIT submits charge sheet against 5 more cops

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 26: CBI /SIT submitted another charge sheet against 5 more police personnel of the State in connection with the alleged fake encounter killing of RK Laksana alias Victo Singh on February 15, 1999, at Ma-yang Langjing area, before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Imphal West, today.

The charge sheet was submitted against Inspector Pebam John s/o Angou of Uripok Yambem Leikai (then SI of Imphal West Commando), then Constable Longjam Lokhon, then Constable Thangkomang Kipgen, Constable K Bijoy Tarao, then Constable Fazur Rehman and another unknown Manipur police personnel, by the IO of the case, Sh Parvender Kumar, PI, AC-III, CBI, New Delhi, under different sections.

The investigation of the case was launched as per the direction from the Supreme Court to set up a SIT comprising police officers from outside Manipur to investigate instances of alle- ged extra judicial execution and to prosecute the offenders in accordance with law.

The IO said, investigation revealed that Lamsang Police registered an FIR on basis of a complaint lodged by then SI, P John of Imphal West Commando, alleging that on February 15, 1999, acting on a tip off about a secret meeting at the residence of one PLA member at Chingamakha Oinam Leikai, he (SI, P John) along with then OC Inspector Lokhon rushed to the spot and cordoned off the whole area upto Chingamakha Kshetri Leikai.

At that time, a youth aged around 30 years was found moving in a suspicious manner and was stopped immediately.

On verification, the youth was identified as RK Victo s/o Manisana of Haobam Marak Ngangom Leikai and he claimed himself to be an active member of PLA.

The police FIR further alleged that RK Laksana alias Victo disclosed that 4 members, equipped with sophisticated weapons, were camping at Loitang Khunou area and as such the security forces rushed to Loitang Khunou taking along RK Victo with them after informing Inspector OC Lokhon.

The FIR mentioned that about 150 yards from reaching the northern end of Mayang Langjing, towards Phumlou, the commando team spotted 4 youths holding sophisticated weapons who suddenly fired towards the commando team.

An encounter took place for about 5 to 6 minutes and the unknown miscreants managed to escape from the site.

However, RK Laksana alias Victo was found lying with bullet injury, about a feet away from the commando vehicle and he succumbed to his injury after a few minutes.

On the other hand, RK Sakhenbi Devi, the mother of the deceased, lodged a complaint before Imphal PS alleging that on February 15, the day of the alleged fake encounter, her son Victo was arrested from the residence of a deceased uncle at Chingamakha Oinam Leikai and was killed by Manipur police commando under the leadership of Lokhon and John at Mayang Langjing.

The charge sheet of CBI/SIT charged that the deceased Victo was very much in custody of the Manipur police commando team at the time of his death as he (Victo) was under their control and was also physically in their hold at the time of the incident.

The police commando team had taken RK Laksana alias Victo to Loitang Khunou instead of keeping him in police lockup thereby resulting to the loss of his life at Loitang Khunou, said the charge sheet.