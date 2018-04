IMPHAL, Apr 12: In a series of resignation episode, Lalvullien Joute, vice president of AMFA and T Brajabidhu Singh, executive council member, referring to memorandum issued by Registrar of Co-operative Societies, also submitted their resignation letters to the president of AMFA on moral ground. Lalvullien Joute and T Brajabidhu Singh are representatives of DSA, Churachandpur.