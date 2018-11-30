Lam Sendrang sighted at Loktak lake

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 29: A species of Lam Sendrang or Yellow Breasted Bunting which is listed as a critically endangered bird has been sighted at Loktak Lake.

Although Yellow Breasted Bunting is included in the list of birds which immigrate to Manipur during winter season, it was last sighted in Manipur during the British colonial period.

There is no record of sighting the endangered bird in the State after the British colonial period before they were sighted last year after a gap of so many years, said Indian Bird Conservation Network Manipur Chapter Coordinator RK Birjit.

The bird included in the red list of Wildlife International and IUCN was sighted last year in Thongjaorok River at the mouth of Loktak Lake.

A team of Centre for Conservation of Nature and IBCN led by Assistant Professor RK Birjit who is also an honorary Wildlife Warden of Bishnupur district sighted the Yellow Breasted Bunting at Thinungei.

Notably, State Government has already decided to declare Thinungei as a bird sanctuary.

The total population of Yellow Breasted Bunting has declined by 90 per cent due to rampant hunting in China, Birjit said. It is said that the size of Yellow Breasted Bunting is similar to the size of common sparrows.