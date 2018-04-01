Lamlai Andro Kendra Football FC Lamlai, STT-A cruise into quarter finals

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 31 : FC Lamlai drubbed Pungdongbam FC 5-2 while STT-A, Sekta defeated Ngariyan FC 3-1 in today’s pre quarter final matches to advance into the quarter finals of the 5th Lamlai Andro Kendra Football Tournament 2018 which got underway from March 19 at Ibudhou Khamlangba Lampak, Nongpok Kakching featuring 31 teams in it.

M Aboy of FC Lamlai scored thrice in the first pre-quarter final match of the tournament to give FC Lamlai the 5-2 victory. Both teams took off the game cautiously with fine passings and quick interceptions but it was Kh Anosh of FC Lamlai who broke the breakthrough in the 7th minute and gave his team an early lead. However the score was levelled in the 13th minute when Th Pari found the back of the net.

The parity was short-lived as M Aboy then gave FC Lamlai the 2-1 lead when he found himself clear in the box following a well measured pass from the mid field and cracked a powerful shot past the custodian of the Pungdongbam FC in the 1th minute.

The Pungdongbam side also did not give up easily and launched back a counter run the very next minute and succeeded in restoring the parity when Kh Sanamacha fired in a stinging shot.

The latter part of the match show, FC Lamlai take complete control of the game and it was M Kabiraj who broke the deadlock in the 20th minute of the match. M Aboy then extended the lead to 4-1 in the 41st minute. T Sundaynoon also took his turn to net a goal in the 42nd minute before M Aboy scored his third goal in the same minute and completed the 5-2 rout of Pungdongbam FC.

The second pre quarter final match of the tournament saw STT-A, Sekta thump Ngariyan FC by 3-1 goals and book their place in the last 8 round.

S Basanta of the winning side found the opener in the 12th minute of this one sided match but was equalised in the 18th minute when Md Sikan made it through deep in the box under fortuitous circumstance and deftly tapped in the ball.

Desperate to break the deadlock, both teams geared up with some positive moves but STT-A Sekta raced ahead and dominated the game in the latter portion.

S Thoi of STT-A broke the deadlock in the 26th minute of the match before he completed his brace in the 28th minute and wrapped up the game 3-1.

BSU, Nongpok Kakching will meet NYC, Nongdam tomorrow in the 3rd pre quarter final match while YYC, Yorabung will take on NYC-A, Okshu in the next pre quarter final match.