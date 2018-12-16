Lamlai FC to meet YDCL (A) in first semifinal of 5th Emoinu Trophy

Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL Dec 15 : Lamlai FC will be meeting YDCL- A, Pungdongbam in the first semi final match of the ongoing 5th Emoinu Trophy Football Tournament, 2018 on December 17 at 1 pm while the second semi-final match will see YDC-A, Thamnapokpi clash Sekta FC for a place in the final on December 18 at 1 pm.

Lamlai FC cruised into the semi-finals thrashing EUSC, Tellou by 5-1 goals riding on Ksh Anosh’s hattrick (24′, 30′, 38′) and singles from Abocha (7′) and Y Sushil (14′).

The solitary goal of the Tellou side was scored by Kh Tondonba in the 34th minute.

YDCL-A on the other hand pulled off a 4-3 win over OKSU, Ningthemcha to seal the semi-final berth. Sobha (4′, 12′), S Poireiton (8′) and H Telheiba (15′) scored for the winning side while the goals for the Ningthemcha side were struck by S Premson (25′), M Nongshaba (29′) and Y Naocha (36′).

In the third quarter final match staged today, YDC-A and YDCL-B played out a 2-2 draw during normal time and the winners were decided by flipping of a coin after the two teams were still at level after penalties. YDC-A emerged the luckier side and eventually got the chance to play in the semi-finals.

The last quarter final match saw Sekta FC blank BSU, Nongpok Kakching by 3-0 goals in a very one side match. N Johnson shone in this match scoring two goals (14′, 18′) while the other goal came up in the 17th minute through S Bishorjit.