Lanchenbi to clash with Thoiba FC in final of Pradhan Trophy 2019

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 17 : Lanchenbi FC secured a narrow 2-1 win over A2 Patsoi and reached final of the ongoing 2nd State Level Football Tournament “Pradhan Trophy” 2019 organised by HYPC, Hayel at its ground, today.

Though early goals from Johny of A2 Patsoi in the 5th minute helped his team to lead the game 1-0, Lanchenbi FC fought with tooth and nail and broke the defence of their opponent and find its equaliser in the 20th minute through Roshan. Sushil added another goal in the 24th minute for Lanchenbi FC to secure its place on the final.

Lanchenbi FC will meet Thoiba FC for the trophy on January 21 while UWPWC-A will battle A2 Patsoi for the third match on January 19 at 2pm.