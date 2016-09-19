Langban Tarpan offered

THOUBAL, Sep 18: Langban Tarpan was offered to the martyrs of Khongjom war at Khongjom river near Kheba hill yesterday.

The occasion was organised by Khongjom War Memorial Trust (KWMT). Thongju MLA Th Bishworjit, KWMT president Moirangthem Hemanta led BJP Manipur Pradesh executives and around 2000 volunteers of UFO in paying homage to the martyrs.