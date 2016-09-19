September 19, 2016 03:04 am

The Sangai Express

Largest Circulated NewsPaper in Manipur

HomeBrief News ⇒ Langban Tarpan offered
langban

Brief News

Langban Tarpan offered

4 0

THOUBAL, Sep 18: Langban Tarpan was offered to the martyrs of Khongjom war at Khongjom river near Kheba hill yesterday.
The occasion was organised by Khongjom War Memorial Trust (KWMT). Thongju MLA Th Bishworjit, KWMT president Moirangthem Hemanta led BJP Manipur Pradesh executives and around 2000 volunteers of UFO in paying homage to the martyrs.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

7 + 19 =

96 queries in 2.115 seconds.