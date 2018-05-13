Langol FC trounce VFC 7-0, FC Eimi edge past UKFC

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, May 12 : Longol FC eased themselves into the knock-out stage with an overwhelming 7-0 victory against VFC, Kakwa in their last Group C league match of the 20th Challenge Cup Veteran Football Tournament 2018 being organised by Manipur Veteran Football Association at Artificial Turf Ground, Khuman Lampak. FC Eimi edged past UKFC by 4-2 goals in another match while FV Tabungkhok and UKFC played out a goalless draw.

In the one sided Group C league match, Langol FC ran through the defence line up of VFC, Kakwa to post a dominant 5-0 lead in the first half with Lenkhogen hitting a hattrick (4′, 7′ and 10′). Hentinlen and RN Benjamin scored one goal back to back in the 17th and the 18th minutes respectively against hapless VFC to make it 5-0. After the break, Lamtinthang Singsit scored two goals in the 28th and the 31st minute to complete the 7-0 rout.

In the Group B league match staged latter, Jamkhotinlen (21st) and Lungdim (30th) scored one goal each to hand FC Eimi a 2-0 lead against UKFC. Thanglal (33′) and T Sehlem scored in the second half for Eimi FC while Boy and T Nutan scored for UKFC in the 39th and the 59th minute respectively.

Knock-out Stage : FC Eimi vs SHDSVA, FV Tabungkhok vs Lilong FC, Chajing FC vs VSO and Langol FC vs United Club, Kolkata