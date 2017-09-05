Langol Housing Complex faces shortage of basic amenities, residents decry Government’s apathy

IMPHAL, Sep 4: Residents of Langol Housing Complex (Type I and II) turned out on the streets today to protest against the deplorable road condition, Government quarters and deprivation of other basic amenities like potable water in the areas.

Speaking to a team of media persons, co-convener of Langol Housing Complex Development Committee AS Florence lamented that Langol Housing Complex has always been given step-motherly treatment by the Government and their repeated calls to repair the roads and renovate the quarters since the last many years fell on deaf ears.

She said that nearly a thousand Government employees reside in the complex with many of them for almost 30 years.

The housing complex mainly Type I and II has been deprived of timely road repair, renovation of quarters and other basic amenities mainly potable water for the last 20 years, she rued.

She said that as the Government has not provided a helping hand, the residents at their own cost have been trying to meet the slew of inadequacies at the housing complex as much as possible.

There have been instances when the residents laid stone on the roads at their own expense but this has not worked as much is required to mitigate the inadequacies, she said.

Claiming that roads and lanes at many points at the area look almost similar to paddy fields during monsoon season and were inundated even by a brief rainfall due to poor drainage system, Florence pointed out that the condition of their quarters is so embarrassing that rain water leaked out of the roof causing immense discomfort.

Given the pathetic condition, Government employees are reluctant to pay quarter rent, she said.

She said that the development committee had met the Chief Minister apprising him of the grievances encountered by the residents but to no avail.

She then warned that the committee would resort to launch different forms of agitation if the Government keeps ignoring their grievances.

Later, when the media team examined several residences at the complex, the deplorable state of the roads, lanes and houses were witnessed.